Two thieves stole a pontoon boat from a residence on May 23

A Kelowna resident is sending out a warning to North Glenmore residents to watch out for thieves.

According to Rod Tribiger, two individuals were caught on camera stealing a pontoon boat on May 23, at around 3 a.m. in a property near Yale-Town in Kelowna.

Residents are encouraged to secure their belongings, as these two engaged in theft despite clearly posted Video Surveillance signage.

Anyone who may recognize these two individuals are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.

