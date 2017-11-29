Kelowna resident recognized in trades

A Kelowna electrician apprentice was recently awarded a top prize from the #YourTicket contest.

Jasmine Brown, a fourth-year electrician apprentice, was recognized by the Industry Training Authority from the #YourTicket contest held during Apprenticeship Recognition Week (Nov. 5 to 11).

As a mother, Brown chose to pursue a career in the skilled trades because it is reliable, consistent, well-paying work that allows her to provide for her daughter, according to a press release.

Her fascination with the concept of electricity and the general knowledge she’s gained as an electrician (understanding and application of tools, etc.) makes her career choice all the more meaningful, according to a press release.

Apprenticeship Recognition Week is provincially proclaimed and celebrated annually in November. This recognition marks a time to reflect on the impact apprentices have in our communities, and to raise awareness about the importance of developing a highly trained workforce to support B.C.’s growing economy.

