Kelowna resident recognized in trades

Jasmine Brown earned a top spot in the #YourTicket contest

Credit: Contributed

A Kelowna electrician apprentice was recently awarded a top prize from the #YourTicket contest.

Jasmine Brown, a fourth-year electrician apprentice, was recognized by the Industry Training Authority from the #YourTicket contest held during Apprenticeship Recognition Week (Nov. 5 to 11).

As a mother, Brown chose to pursue a career in the skilled trades because it is reliable, consistent, well-paying work that allows her to provide for her daughter, according to a press release.

Her fascination with the concept of electricity and the general knowledge she’s gained as an electrician (understanding and application of tools, etc.) makes her career choice all the more meaningful, according to a press release.

Related: B.C. Election: Creating jobs and growth

Apprenticeship Recognition Week is provincially proclaimed and celebrated annually in November. This recognition marks a time to reflect on the impact apprentices have in our communities, and to raise awareness about the importance of developing a highly trained workforce to support B.C.’s growing economy.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to implement longer prohibitions for dangerous drivers
Next story
Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Just Posted

Kelowna family to sell well known fish & chip shop

Shady Rest Fish & Chip sold to new owners

Lake Country art auction raises more than $13,000

John Peccia of Alberta has the highest bid for the art piece

Kelowna resident recognized in trades

Jasmine Brown earned a top spot in the #YourTicket contest

Grant for Kelowna charity breakfast program

Hope For Nations initiative receives grant from Telus

Kelowna RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in hotel death

Kelowna RCMP cleared in an IIO investigation

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

New year brings new viticulture courses to Okanagan College

Part-time viticulture course offered at the Penticton campus

Video update: Plans for highway four-laning meet mostly with approval

Transportation ministry holds open house in Salmon Arm

B.C. to implement longer prohibitions for dangerous drivers

Drivers caught street racing or stunt driving will soon see driving prohibitions extended up to 36 months

Letter: Drug companies tailor research for their benefit

Kelowna letter-writer says diabetes is both preventable and reversible through diet

Driver allegedly sideswipes police car near Kamloops

RCMP are looking for a Barriere man who may have been driving recklessly near Kamloops

New charges possible in fatal hit-and-run case in Kamloops

Kamloops man who allegedly hit a teen with his jeep last year might face new charges

War criminal drinks poison in court and dies

A convicted Croatian war criminal has died after swallowing what he said was poison

Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Pensioners gets no assistance, threat of tax on salvage logging

Most Read