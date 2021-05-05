Kelowna recognized as bike-friendly city

The City of Kelowna is earning some accolades for its commitment to cyclists.

For more than a decade, the Share the Road Cycling Coalition (STR) has been running the Bicycle Friendly Communities award program, which provides communities with a comprehensive roadmap to evaluate current conditions for cycling, and guidance to foster safe bikeable communities for all ages and abilities.

While the majority of the 13 cities recognized are in Ontario, Kelowna is receiving a bronze award for being a bike-friendly community. The only other B.C. city getting a nod is Port Alberni, which received an honourable mention.

Kelowna joins 48 other Canadian communities designated as bike-friendly by the STR. Fourteen communities have been acknowledged with an honourable mention.

Award-winners are based on the city’s bicycle master plans, infrastructure to address gaps in cycling networks, and educational outreach programming for residents who have helped improve safety for riders. The program also looks at bike paths and the opportunities the city has created to cycle.

“We are delighted to be recognizing so many communities in this Bike Friendly Communities award announcement,” said Dr. Subha Ramanathan, Bicycle Friendly Communities Manager at STR.

“Our recipient communities range in size from under 15,000 people to over one million and have varying climate conditions and geography. This demonstrates that any community can be bicycle-friendly.”

