Kelowna RCMP received the complaint around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 8. (File)

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Kelowna RCMP seized a pistol and various types of illicit drugs after a weapons complaint yesterday resulted in a high-risk traffic stop.

On Aug. 8, around 6:20 p.m. RCMP received a report of a suspicious occurrence with a black Chrysler 300 on Leon Ave in which the driver pointed what looked to be a firearm at somebody. Witnesses told RCMP the man was headed towards the bridge on Harvey Ave.

RCMP officers flooded the downtown area in search of the Chrysler 300 which was not immediately located. Police later spotted the suspect vehicle in the Dilworth Drive area.

“RCMP managed to box in the suspect vehicle and perform a high-risk takedown, which resulted in the driver being taken into police custody without incident,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The passenger, however, failed to follow police commands and fled from the vehicle on foot. A short foot chase ensued, and the passenger was apprehended close by without further incident.”

Police seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine, along with cash and a fully loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, which was within arms reach of the driver.

The two suspects, a 19-year-old from Surrey and a 21-year-old from Ontario, both face a number of potential charges. The men are currently being held in police custody and are expected to appear in court today (Aug. 9).

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

READ MORE: Property crime continues to drive crime rates: Kelowna RCMP

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival
Next story
Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna animal activist group wants public to keep eye out for vandals

Kelowna Animal Action learn of a threat made about West Kelowna billboard

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter moves focus to UBC Okanagan research

Karen Mason to leave role with shelter to research brain injuries in survivors of intimate violence

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Learn about animals at BC SPCA kid camps

The Kelowna BC SPCA summer kids camps still have spots available

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Paddleboard trails considered for Okanagan lakes

Regional district expected to consider trails for Okanagan and Kal lakes in 2020 budget talks

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Most Read