Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, arrest 2 after searching Rutland home

Mounties executed two unrelated search warrants in the area within a week

Kelowna RCMP seized drugs and arrested two people after executing a search warrant on a Rutland home.

Mounties searched the home on the 300-block of Mallach Road in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, some time within the last seven days.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “During the search, two men who were residents at the house were found to have outstanding B.C.-wide warrants of arrest on unrelated matters. They were taken into custody without issue.”

The two men have not been charged in relation to the warrant but the RCMP’s investigation continues. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

The search comes less than a week after RCMP executed another similar warrant on an unrelated drug trafficking investigation at a home on Prior Road, just one street over.

READ MORE: Drugs, weapons and $20,000 seized from Kelowna home

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drug bustRCMP