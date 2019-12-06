Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses for a collision where a vehicle struck a pedestrian at Hollywood Rd and Hwy 33 and failed to remain on scene. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is seeking witnesses of a Wednesday afternoon hit and run of a pedestrian on Highway 33.

Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, a pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk at Hollywood Rd and Hwy 33 on a green light with the pedestrian light activated, when a vehicle struck her. The male driver of the vehicle assisted the pedestrian up off the road, but failed to remain on scene and assist the pedestrian who suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian, a 37-year-old Kelowna woman was later treated at hospital and released.

“We are encouraging anyone who witnessed the collision unfold to contact police immediately with your information,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Investigation has determined that the suspect vehicle may have been white in colour and the driver was a man in his 40s. If any motorists have any dash-camera footage of the event, they are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP.”

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police, you were the driver involved, or you have any information about the incident that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

