Kelowna RCMP search for pipe wielding, gas station robbers

A gas station on Springfield Road was robbed by two suspects, one of which was allegedly wielding a pipe.

Kelowna RCMP was called to the scene about 1 a.m. Nov. 15, after reports two men entered the store, where one of them threatened an employee and demanded cash and cigarettes, while the other watched the door.

According to police, the suspects fled the store on foot toward Cooper Road with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The suspects are described as:

•Suspect one: Caucasian, large build, wearing a grey sweater, dark pants, brown shoes and dark mask.

•Suspect two: medium build, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, dark shoes with white soles.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kelowna RCMP robbery unit. Anyone with any information is asked to call 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested for possession of stolen vehicles

READ MORE: Merritt patients, long-term care residents transferred to 100 Mile, Williams Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna