Aaron Rempel.

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

Kelowna RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue along with other search and rescue groups are looking for a missing 24-year-old hiker.

Aaron Rempel was reported missing Saturday, Aug. 15, after he became separated from a friend while hiking off of the KVR trail on Little White Mountain, in the area of the Bellevue trestle and Boulderfields.

Rempel is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’6” tall
  • slim build
  • lighter red hair with a beard on his chin.

He was wearing a green T-shirt and may have a green hoodie with “Dublin Ireland” on the front. He also was carrying a blue bicycle helmet that had a Go-Pro camera mounted on it when last seen.

If anyone encountered Aaron REMPEL (see picture below)) hiking in that area this weekend, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: West Kelowna firefighters rescue injured hiker

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit
Next story
Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

Just Posted

Fire sparked near Lavington close to Nicklen Lake

Wildfire 0.75 hectares

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man on KVR trail

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

UPDATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP say missing Ontario woman found safe

Shelly Altman, 63, had last been seen near Falkland on Friday, Aug. 14

Grass fire in Vernon park quickly doused

Woman out for walk noticed smoke coming from Becker Park, off 39th Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

CREA says the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500

Sources: CFL’s $30-million federal loan request falls through

The $30-million, interest-free loan request was essentially seen as the league’s last-ditch effort

Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

The B.C. Wildfire Service reports 10 fires in the last two days

Blues edge Canucks 3-2 in OT to climb back into NHL playoff series

Vancouver leads best-of-7 series 2-1; Game 4 Monday

Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit

NDP federal leader met with the friends and family of Chantel Moore on Sunday

Okanagan firefighters rescue injured hiker

West Kelowna Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance called to trail near Riesling Place Sunday, Aug. 16

Shuswap Roots and Blues Fest wraps Sunday

Lineup is a beauty for final evening of Salmon Arm’s virtual festival

Most Read