Kelowna RCMP search for man wanted in connection with violent assault

A man charged in connection with a violent assault, who failed to show up for court on Aug. 4 is now wanted by Kelowna RCMP.
Connor Allan Patterson-House was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was to appear in court on Thursday but failed to show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Patterson-House is described as:
•25-years-old
•Caucasian
•6’4’’ tall
•176 pounds
•brown hair and blue eyes
“RCMP warn the general public not to approach Patterson-house and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” stated Corp. Tim Russell of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit.
Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Patterson-House is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.
