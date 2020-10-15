(File)

Mounties release more information on stranger grabbing Kelowna boy

A man allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old boy on the way home from school in September

Kelowna RCMP has released a more detailed description of a suspect involved in a concerning incident with a young boy in September.

On Sept. 17, an 11-year-old boy was walking home from school. As the boy entered the intersection at Montgomery Road and Springfield Road in Kelowna, a black four-door pickup pulled up alongside him and the rear passenger grabbed his backpack. The boy managed to struggle free and ran home.

The suspect is described as a man around 60 years old, with a goatee, wearing a red bandana. The man’s vehicle is described as a black pickup truck with four doors, a blacked-out front grill and patterning along the side of the vehicle that is white with black shading.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle, or the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

