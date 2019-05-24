Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team came to the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit’s aid as it carried out the execution of a search warrant at a private residence in the 1000-block of Lawson Avenue on Friday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., uniformed and plain clothes officers from the Street Enforcement Unit’s drug section executed a search in relation to an ongoing police investigation.

“The execution of the warrant, to search the Lawson Avenue residence, prompted the temporary disruption of traffic along Gordon Drive for police and public safety,” Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “The RCMP Emergency Response Team’s armoured vehicle was used and a man was taken into police custody without incident at the scene.”

The police investigation is ongoing.

One 34-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges and remains in police custody. The man is well known to police.