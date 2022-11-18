Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP pulled over someone every six minutes in a two-hour span in a distracted driving blitz. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP pull over 30 people in two-hour span in distracted driving blitz

A distracting driving ticket results in a $368 fine and four points added to your license

In a recent distracting driving check, the Kelowna RCMP gave out tickets every six minutes in a two-hour span.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Kelowna RCMP conducted a distracted driving blitz for two hours within a school zone in the 600-block of Raymer Avenue. In the two-hour time frame, the RCMP gave out 20 distracted driving tickets.

Another ten were pulled over, but were let off with a warning because the RCMP couldn’t keep up with everyone they were forced to pull over.

“Considering this location was inside a school zone and the roads being icy, these numbers are very concerning to all of us,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Receiving a distracting driving ticket results in a $368 fine and adds four points to your driving record.

Every year, approximately 76 die as a result of a distracting driving incident. More than 25 per cent of vehicle crash deaths in B.C. are due to distracted driving.

