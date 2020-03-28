Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP plan mini parade past KGH to recognize health care workers

Kelowna officers will flash lights and sounds both Saturday and Sunday night

The Kelowna RCMP are showing gratitude to local health care workers at KGH.

While the frontline workers remain focused on battling local cases of COVID-19, officer plan of forming a procession to roll through downtown and past Kelowna General Hospital to recognize the staff.

“This event has been inspired by the utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation the Kelowna RCMP have for our health care professionals who have been tasked with a difficult job during the challenges of the pandemic of COVID-19,” said Cpl. Michael Kube of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We wanted to show our support for everything they are doing for our community.”

READ MORE: Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna RCMP will show their support on both Saturday and Sunday night at around 7:30 p.m. by flashing their lights and chirping their sirens.

