Kelowna RCMP investigating hit and run involving 11-year-old

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify the driver who allegedly hit a child in the Glenmore area and did not remain on scene.

Police said on April 13 just after 2:45 p.m., they received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Kane Road.

An 11-year-old boy was riding a scooter and was crossing on the green light at the crosswalk alongside two other children. A grey BMW SUV allegedly did not stop at the red light and hit the boy.

The SUV’s driver did not help the boy and did not report the collision to the police. The boy, however, continued home where he told his parents about what happened.

Investigators were told he suffered minor injuries as well as minor damage to his scooter.

Witnesses described the male driver as Caucasian with dark brown or black hair, between 16 and 20 years old and the female passenger as having blonde or light brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person involved is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP