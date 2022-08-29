(COSAR/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP dive team takes over search for man at McKinley Landing

COSAR is currently on ‘pause’ while the dive team is deployed

The RCMP dive team has been deployed to McKinley Landing to search for a man who fell into Okanagan Lake.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team began the search Friday (Aug. 26). COSAR also searched the area on Saturday and Sunday using an underwater ‘drop camera’ and SONAR.

READ MORE: Underwater camera and sonar used by COSAR at McKinley Landing, Kelowna

Currently, COSAR is on “pause,” while the dive team is in the area, said COSAR manager Duane Tresnich.

“The wind and waves made the search on Saturday challenging,” said Tresnich.

The conditions had calmed on Sunday, facilitating the search. Details will be updated as they become available.

