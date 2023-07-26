Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help to find missing man

James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23

50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio left his residence on Sunday, July 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 50-year-old James Michael Montemiglio.

After he was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23, Montemiglio never showed up to work on Monday.

Both his family and the police say it is out of character for him to be without contact this long and are concerned for his health and well-being.

Montemiglio goes by ‘Mike’, and he stands at 5’11”, 170 pounds with brown hair (mohawk/ponytail) and brown eyes. When he left his residence, he was wearing white Adidas shoes with black stripes, size 12.

If you have any additional information or see Mike, keep him in sight and call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the reference file #2023-42965.

