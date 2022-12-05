Council and staff start 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (City of Kelowna)

Council and staff start 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna property taxes up slightly in 2023 budget

Economic factors including inflation, labour shortages, and supply chain disruption are a challenge

When it comes to property tax increases, Kelowna remains firmly in the mid-range of B.C. municipalities with a population of over 75,000.

Council got a preview of the preliminary 2023 budget at their Dec. 5 meeting. The city’s financial plan is made up of three budget volumes: preliminary, carryover and final.

A staff report reads that the net tax demand is estimated at $173.8 million. That requires a proposed 4.01 per cent increase on the municipal portion of a property owner’s tax bill, and includes a one per cent levy for community safety.

READ MORE: Kelowna Community Safety Plan identifies priorities for safe community

The report showed the average property tax bill (2022) for B.C. was $2,839, while in Kelowna it was $2,579. The increase for 2023 will add $91.68 for the year for a median-priced single-detached home in Kelowna.

Staff told council that several economic factors challenge the 2023 budget, including inflation, labour shortages and supply chain disruption.

Council and staff will go through the final document in detail during budget deliberations on Thursday, Dec 8.

READ MORE: Airport tops priorities in City of Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity CouncilCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kettle campaign bell ringers now allowed in front of liquor stores across B.C.
Next story
Kelowna council supports mayor in making city hall more transparent

Just Posted

Photo of a boat posted to Facebook that was dumped on East Kelowna road. (Facebook)
Dumped boat makes waves in East Kelowna

Council and staff start 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna property taxes up slightly in 2023 budget

(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)
High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business

(Fireside music festival/Contributed)
Fireside Music Festival turns up the heat with its return to Kelowna