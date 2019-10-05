Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award

Kelowna Secondary’s Troy White won the award at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

The principal at Kelowna Secondary School found himself a top recipient at this year’s premier’s awards.

Troy White was the winner of the three finalists for the School Leadership category of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education. White was presented the award by Premier John Horgan on Friday.

“All British Columbians benefit from the outstanding efforts of teachers, administrators and support workers,” said Horgan.

“Through their commitment to student success, making schools safe and welcoming places for all, innovative learning approaches and strong leadership, the teachers honoured today are an example of how education professionals can make a lasting impact on peoples’ lives.”

In the press release by the province, White, along side the other nine winners at the awards, were honoured on the same day as World Teacher’s Day.

Vernon elementary school teacher Brendan Robertson from Beairsto Elementary School was the winner of the Technology and Innovation award while Alan Gee from Clarence Fulton Secondary was the winner in Community Engagement.

Among the finalists were Dorothy Jones from A.L Fortune Secondary in Enderby, Marie Kielpinski from Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna and Jordan Kleckner from District Principal-Learning Technology.

