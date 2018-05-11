Kelowna prepares for election season

Election bylaws describing the framework of the election will be presented to council

With voting day scheduled for Oct. 20, the City of Kelowna is preparing for election season.

Karen Needham, deputy city clerk, is expected to be the chief election officer for the 2018 general election. City clerk Stephen Fleming and legislative coordinator Corinne Boback are recommended to be deputy chief election officers.

The city is in the middle of securing voting locations and a bylaw to appoint officers is required by June 30, said Needham.

According to a report to be presented to council Monday, city staff anticipates a larger advanced voter turnout for this election than in previous ones due to the election day being set a month earlier. Therefore, staff recommend two additional advanced voting stations be placed for Oct. 13 at the Parkinson Recreational Centre and for Oct. 18 and 19 leading up to voting day.

Related: Kelowna business owner first to announce council run

Advanced voting stations are also be set up Oct. 10 and 17.

For candidates, a bylaw will be set outlining a minimum requirement of 10 nominations is required with a $100 donation.

A bylaw amendment will also be presented to council Monday, changing the voter-assist terminal location from City Hall to Parkinson Recreation Centre.

A voting assistant terminal will be available for the visually impaired, which will mark the paper ballot electronically, said Needham.

Electronic voting will not be available for this election, as provincial legislation does not allow it.

Electronic counting machines will be used for this election.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks
Next story
Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks, not Kelowna

IIO BC said upon further investigation, incident occurred in Grand Forks

Lake Country short-term rentals up for approval

Council will decide Tuesday to start the process to allow short-term rentals

Kelowna’s integration of water systems cost millions more than planned

City staff say the $63.7 million project to add SEKID will now cost $88 million.

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Kelowna prepares for election season

Election bylaws describing the framework of the election will be presented to council

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk

The owner said the nine-year old dog started swaying from side to side upon arriving home

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called ‘suspicious’ until cause of death of determined

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Family of man accused of Toronto van attack devastated and grieving for victims

Police have said eight women and two men died after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

Nearly 2,700 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in British Columbia’s southern Interior

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence.

McCain Irrelevant, ‘He’s Dying Anyway,’ White House aide reportedly says

AP sources: A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. McCain, says ‘he’s dying’

UPDATED: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed

Most Read