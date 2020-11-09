Kelowna parents push for new Glenmore high school

School district invites solutions to overcrowding at École Kelowna Secondary School

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)

The Central Okanagan Board of Education is looking for immediate solutions to address an enrolment surge overwhelming classroom space at École Kelowna Secondary School (KSS).

And an initial survey in the community has found the most popular solution being to build a new Glenmore high school.

The other two dominant responses were to change the KSS catchment boundaries to absorb more students into Okanagan Mission Secondary, and to make changes to French Immersion which in part would be tied to building the new Glenmore school.

The survey results, which had a response of 871 participants providing 812 viewpoints, were discussed at the planning and facilities committee meeting last week.

Further consultation with the community in a second survey outreach is being sought at https://my.thoughtsexchange.com/5722511309.

READ MORE: More portables rising enrolment reality

READ MORE: Schools adjusting to changes

Besides KSS, the trustees are also grappling with how to implement a French Immersion program into the new H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country when it opens next September.

After completing the survey process, the board is expected to make a final decision on how to move forward in December.

In a survey response analysis provided by the long term facilities plan working committee, a new Glenmore high school is considered the best long-term option, but the school board is seeking a solution that can be implemented next September.

The school district would require capital spending approval from the ministry of education, with a new secondary school to service students north of Highway 97 included on the school district capital plan, and it takes three to four years from a funding announcement to open a new school.

Sending more current KSS students to OKM would avoid FI cutbacks to find added space for the KSS enrolment spike, expected to be total 2010-240 students over the next three years.

Cutting down on the out of catchment area students attending KSS was also suggested, stating it is causing overcrowding at KSS.

“The changing of current practice could be disruptive to students as it separates students from their current cohort if they are required to attend their catchment school instead of the school they were planning to attend,” stated the report.

Also raised for consideration was international program students, who generate $3.8 million in additional revenue for the school district, being directed to alternate secondary school programs other than KSS.

The committee report stated, “Shifting a significant number of international student spots to other schools would cause logistical issues due to homestay locations and existing transportation routes.”

It would also see KSS suffer a loss in support services and see the school’s cultural diversity reduced. Currently, there are 48 committed students for 2021-22 for KSS and 12 students committed for 2022-23.

As for directing new catchment area students to another school, capping and redirecting may result in students that are close to their school to attend a program that is a significant distance away.

“Capping and redirecting eliminates a level of certainty for families on what school they will be attending and disproportionately affects students that are new to the school district,” stated the report.

A public zoom townhall on KSS school capacity solutions will be held Nov. 16, 5 p.m., accessible at https://sd23.zoom.us/s/61498372295.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley
Next story
Llama attacked by bear near Vernon recovering at Shuswap sanctuary

Just Posted

Save-on-Foods in Lake Country has long supported the BC Children’s Hospital and during its Round-Up for Kids promotion, every dollar rounded up from each customer’s grocery bill went directly to the medical facility. This year the store raised $8,325 for BC Children’s Hospital and donated a 55 inch TV to a local family.
Lake Country grocery store raises more than $8K for BC Children’s hospital

Save-on-Foods raised the money during the Round-Up for Kids promotion

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
Kelowna parents push for new Glenmore high school

School district invites solutions to overcrowding at École Kelowna Secondary School

Kelowna Snowfall. (Contributed)
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning

A passerby captured the structure fire in Lake Country from a distance. (Photo courtesy of Deana Grebiski)
Devastating house fire leaves Lake Country family ‘with nothing’

GoFundMe campaign off to a strong start after ‘devastating fire’

Woolly Mammoth.
Morning Start: Woolly mammoths were still alive when the pyramids were built

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Pamela Anderson at the RASTA Sanctuary. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescues

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemaninus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wild horses have roamed the South Okanagan for years. (File photo)
WATCH: Wild horses visit Okanagan home

A Penticton woman woke to find some unexpected guests in her yard Sunday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read