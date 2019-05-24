School District 23 learning support services district principal Al Lalonde, former Hells Angel Joe Calendino and Surrey-based Safer Schools Together trainer Rob Rai (left to right) were among the guest speakers at a gang crime impact on youth public forum held at the Hollywood Road Education Centre on May 22. (Karissa Gall - Black Press Media)

Kelowna parents attend gang information session

Safer Schools Together trainers and former Hells Angel spoke to parents on May 22

Kelowna parents were given advice at a public forum held last Wednesday on how to steer their kids away from potential criminal gang-related activities.

The guest speakers at the meeting, held at the Hollywood Education Centre, were Safer Schools Together trainers Kieron McConnell and Rob Rai, along with former full-patch Hells Angel Joe Calendino.

McConnell told parents that he has worked in policing for decades and exclusively in gang-related law enforcement for the last 15 years.

He shared statistics and other information about organized crime in B.C., including the illegal drug trade and money laundering.

READ MORE: New Kelowna education program helps parents keep their kids out of gangs

“This is a multi-billion dollar business for our province,” McConnell said.

He warned Kelowna parents to watch out for tattoos that say Independent Soldiers this summer.

“They like to come up here, they like to party,” he said of that particular gang.

READ MORE: Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs

“The Bacon Brothers is another group, the Red Scorpions, they definitely have a presence here in Kelowna, they definitely are involved in drug trade in your community.”

He said the Red Scorpions used to identify themselves with neck tattoos, but now they use pendants.

READ MORE: Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

McConnell suggested some warning signs for parents to watch for regarding their child becoming involved in gang activity—owning multiple cell phones; having money and not being able to explain how they got it; having access to a vehicle that they do not own; and possessing drugs on a small scale or in baggies.

Rai, who works as the director of school and community connections for the Surrey School District, laid out the dangers of dial-a-dope, citing the best strategy to keep their kids out of trouble is getting them involved in positive activities and being attentive parents.

“Without parental attachment, kids go sideways,” he said.

Calendino spoke in general terms about life as a Hells Angel, his drug addiction and the Yo Bro, Yo Girl initiative that he co-founded after getting clean, a series of strength-based programs run in the Lower Mainland for girls and boys geared to at-risk kids to empower them to avoid the perils of drugs, gangs, crime and violence.

READ MORE: Gang life laid out in Bacon shooting trial

In response to a parent’s question about the experience of girls and young women getting mixed up in gang-related crime, McConnell said more research needs to be done in that area.

“The only female shot-caller that I can say with certainty was from Kelowna and that was Madison Fine,” he said. “She took over Bacon’s drug business in town.”

Fine was Red Scorpion gang member Jamie Bacon’s girlfriend and died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2017.

READ MORE: Kelowna girlfriend of notorious B.C. gang member dies

Al Lalonde, Central Okanagan Public Schools district principal for learning support services, said stories like Fine’s hit close to home.

While he said the school district isn’t seeing a lot of gang activity in local schools, “it’s about prevention.”

“In our schools do we think we have a gang problem? No,” he said. “Do we think we have to make kids as resilient as possible because they could face that? Yes.”

He said Calendino had spoken with about 50 students earlier that day and that staff will participate in a training session this summer before the next school year starts.

The other priority communities identified by police and safety experts to have similar sessions are Abbotsford, Burnaby, Delta, Kamloops, Langley, Nanaimo, Prince George, Surrey, Vancouver, Victoria and Williams Lake.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm seeks to borrow $845,000 for Shuswap Regional Airport runway
Next story
Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain

Just Posted

Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

Over 2,500 residences and businesses in Lake Country and Kelowna remain under boil water notice

Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

RCMP, Emergency Response Team execute search warrant, one man arrested

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Apartments at 726 Clement Ave. are projected to cost $1,300 per month or $1,780 per month

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read