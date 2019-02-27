Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Kelowna owns most dangerous intersections in Southern Interior

Kelowna has top 10 worst intersections, Hudson & Hwy 97 worst spot in West Kelowna

With 46,000 crashes in the Southern Interior in 2017, Kelowna owns the top spot with the most dangerous intersections in the area.

According to ICBC statistics, Kelowna’s part of Highway 97 is one of the most dangerous spots throughout the city. With the intersection of Harvey Ave and Spall Road coming on top in with 107 crashes in 2017, and just down the highway is another dangerous spot at Harvey Ave and Cooper Road that has had eight crashes resulting in serious injury or death to pedestrians from 2013 to 2017.

While the concerning issues at these dangerous intersections range from lack of bike lanes or traffic cameras, to weather conditions, to speeding, or overall poor driving decisions.

The amount of accidents can also impact local businesses.

“There used to be police here all the time, giving out tickets, but they’re not here as often anymore, ” said local business owner at the Springfield and Spall intersection, Gayler Kozar. “It can definitely impact my business if traffic (and pedestrians) can’t get through to the store. People used to come speeding from off the main road and come close to hitting customers and children in the parking lot.”

West of the bridge, West Kelowna has had almost the majority of their major crashes coming along Highway 97, with the intersection of at Husdson Road at the top of the list with 58 crashes.

The ICBC statistics for more intersections in the Okanagan and the rest of the Southern Interior can be found here.

