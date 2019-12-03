Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assult

James Reid has been at the Critical Care Unit at KGH since Nov. 30

A Kelowna man has been in critical condition since suffering a serious head injury from an assault last weekend.

James Reid, a musician and local carpenter, was reportedly assaulted downtown and needed immediate treatment at Kelowna General Hospital

“If the ambulance had arrived 10 minutes later the doctors said he wouldn’t have made it,” reads the GoFundMe page that has been set up to help Reid with expenses.

The suspected assault left Reid with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. The page reports that he has been showing signs of improvement but will remain at KGH.

Reid is expected to have a long road to recovery with rehabilitation and specialist expenses.

In nearly two days, the GoFundMe has raised $3,700 of its $50,000 goal.

