Kelowna Mounties targeting illegally modified vehicles

Through April so far, Mounties have issued 31 fines or notices to ‘defective’ vehicles

Kelowna traffic cops are focusing their enforcement this month on illegally modified vehicles.

The detachment says targeting “defective” vehicles will improve safety on Kelowna roadways. So far this month, Mounties have issued 31 fines or notices for such issues and they will continue to keep an eye out for the rest of the month.

“We continue to see illegal vehicle modifications in the Central Okanagan,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section, “These modifications often don’t meet the safety standards of the Motor Vehicle Act and its regulations and can put the occupants of the vehicle, and the rest of the motoring public at risk.”

Common mods the traffic section is seeing include illegal suspension mods and lift kits, tinted windows, and modified exhaust systems or loud mufflers, among others.

“We all have a responsibility as vehicle operators to ensure the safety of our community,” said Sgt. Booth.” Part of that is making sure that any vehicle we have is in compliance with the safety standards of the province.”

READ MORE: Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

READ MORE: Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP