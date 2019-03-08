Kelowna Mounties looking for a meter beater

There was damage to upwards of approximately 300 parking meters downtown

Kelowna Mounties are on the hunt for a meter beater.

RCMP received a report March 5 shortly before 9:30 a.m., of multiple parking meters being damaged and drained of change.

“Police believe that this crime may have been committed during the evening hours of Sunday March 3, or early morning hours of Monday March 4,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

READ MORE: PARKING FOR KGH IN THE WORKS

“The unknown suspect or suspects allegedly caused damage to upwards of approximately 300 parking meters located along the 400-500 blocks of Leon Avenue, the 400-600 blocks of Lawrence Avenue, the 1300 block of Ellis Street, the 1200-1300 blocks of Water Street, the 300 block of Smith Street, the 300 block of Cawston Avenue and the 1400-1600 block of Bertram Street.”

RCMP continue to investigate, and ask businesses in the area to conduct a review of their video surveillance systems and contact police if they have any images of the person or persons responsible.

Witnesses are asked to come forward to speak with police. Anyone with information is to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2019-11730.

