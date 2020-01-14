Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News) Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

The lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

A lockdown at Glenrosa Middle School in West Kelowna has ended.

School principle Scott Parker said the school was shutdown at the request of the RCMP due to a situation in the community.

Parker said the lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We thank the RCMP for their care, and for their on-site presence during the entire situation,” said Parker in a statement.

“All staff and students at Glenrosa Middle School are safe, and we have adjusted our schedule to make sure that students have their lunch before afternoon classes resume.”

RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are still reportedly searching the neighbourhood with a canine unit and the RCMP helicopter is circling the Glenrosa area.

Read More: Glenrosa Middle School students build for the food bank

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

