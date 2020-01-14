UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at West Kelowna school

The lockdown lasted between 11:25 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

A lockdown at Glenrosa Middle School in West Kelowna has ended.

School principle Scott Parker said the school was shutdown at the request of the RCMP due to a situation in the community.

“We thank the RCMP for their care, and for their on-site presence during the entire situation,” said Parker in a statement.

“All staff and students at Glenrosa Middle School are safe, and we have adjusted our schedule to make sure that students have their lunch before afternoon classes resume.”

RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are still reportedly searching the neighbourhood with a canine unit and the RCMP helicopter is circling the Glenrosa area.

