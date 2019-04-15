Kelowna mayor flies paper kites for Autism awareness

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was out flying paper airplanes with his two children this weekend, but it wasn’t just for fun.

The three Basrans were taking part in the Pacific Autism Network’s Paper Plane Challenge, which is aimed at raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder.

April is autism awareness month and the Pacific Autism Family Network has started the #PAPERPLANECHALLENGE to raise awareness! Not only that, but a gracious donor has given $5000 as a prize that will go to a randomly selected winner that particpates in the #paperplanechallenge challenge! On behalf of the Basran Family, we nominate: @josh_gorges @mitchcarefoot @kelseyserwa Participating in the challenge is easy: – Make a paper plane from a regular piece of 8.5” x 11” paper. – Film yourself flying it and tell us who you are flying it for (a friend on the spectrum or the 1 in 66 with ASD) – Post it to your social media account with #PaperPlaneChallenge – Challenge three of your friends to do all this – Like and follow @pacificautism on Facebook or Instagram So let's help spread autism awareness! ❤️ #autism #autismawareness #Kelowna #Mayoring #Community #inclusion

One in 66 people are now diagonosed with the condition and given that April is Autism awareness month, the challenge offered a good time to fly a paper plane “for all the kids in Kelowna who have autism,” said Basran.

Basran then challenged Josh Gorges, Mitch Carefoot, Kelsey Serwa to create their own planes, video tape themselves flying them and nominate three others to keep the challenge going and to help raise awareness.

To follow all the paper plane awareness raising follow the hashtag #paperplaneawareness.

