Starting July 4, Curtis Ross took his bike on a trip from Kelowna to Sundre, AB. (Facebook)

Kelowna man rides bike 654km for mental health, pipeline awareness

Cycle 2 Change 2019 was made to open up conversation about mental health and Trans-Mountain Pipeline

A Kelowna man has just finished up a 654-kilometre bicycle trip from Kelowna to Sundre, AB, to raise awareness for two causes he cares deeply about.

Ross said the trip has two main purposes: opening the conversation around mental health and changing the minds of citizens and politicians against the Trans-Mountain pipeline.

In May, Curtis Ross began a GoFundMe campaign to fund the trip, making $14,190, well over his $10,000 goal.

READ MORE: Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

READ MORE: Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Ross was planning a lengthy bike trip down to Penticton and would have his wife pick him up later in the day. Then he kept pushing the distance. First, it was Osoyoos; then Washington state.

“The distance kept growing, and ninety minutes later I had a much more ambitious plan,” wrote Ross on his GoFundMe page. “Without further thought or research into the distance or how long it would take, I decided I was going to challenge myself to ride a bike from Kelowna to my Alberta home in Sundre.”

Ross said the anxiety of his trip started getting to him around the end of January, but with Jan. 31 being Bell Canada’s Let’s Talk Day, he found some needed inspiration.

“The significance of this day helped me once again push forward. I needed to beat my anxieties of riding back to Alberta, and recommit to this trip.”

All proceeds generated by Ross’ ride will be going to two foundations—50 per cent to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna and 50 per cent will go to the Olds Mental Health Clinic.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Foundry Kelowna finds new temporary home after kitchen fire
Next story
Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Just Posted

Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

The blaze has been knocked down by fire crews

More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Super League Triathlon in the Okanagan cancelled

It was confirmed Monday next month’s planned Super League Triathlon has been cancelled

Most Read