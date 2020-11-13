Kelowna man dies following Highway 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)

A 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area has died following a collision on Highway 97 North this morning (Nov. 13).

The incident, which took place in the 8000-block of Hwy. 97 North near Commonwealth Road, involved three vehicles.

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after serious crash: RCMP

It is currently under investigation by RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service.

RCMP has confirmed the incident involved a northbound black Toyota passenger vehicle, which collided with a southbound red GMC pickup truck, and a southbound white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The black Toyota was heavily damaged.

“Despite the best efforts of bystanders and emergency responders, the driver of the black Toyota, a 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” states an RCMP release.

Drivers of the other vehicles were treated for minor injuries and all were cooperative with RCMP. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Road conditions appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or have dash-cam footage of travelling on Highway 97 North between Lake Country and Kelowna on Nov. 13 around the time of the collision, please contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: RCMP catch alleged bank robber in Rutland

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision