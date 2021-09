Criminality is not suspected at this time

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating the death of a man who suffered a medical emergency while traveling in a taxi on Thursday (Sept. 9).

Mounties responded to the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Chandler Street just after 12:30 p.m., but efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Criminality is not suspected at this time, and no further information is being released.

