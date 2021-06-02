Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)

Kelowna man charged with murder following Rutland death

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

Prosecutors have approved a murder charge against a Kelowna man who was the subject of a brief RCMP manhunt earlier this week.

According to online court services, Lorence Earl Williams has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a May 30 incident.

Police attended a home at Sexsmith and Adams roads around 10 p.m. that night after a man was found dead at the home.

Subsequently, RCMP issued a plea to the public for assistance in locating Williams. A tip eventually led to his apprehension and arrest.

According to RCMP, Williams and the victim knew each other.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on June 8.

READ MORE: Loaded gun found in Vernon RCMP traffic stop

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murderRCMP

Previous story
Oliver RCMP arrest man connected to late-night pharmacy arson
Next story
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

Just Posted

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
Kelowna man charged with murder following Rutland death

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

The Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival evolved into a one-day COVID-friendly festival set to run Saturday June 19. (Morning Star file)
Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

Sunshine Day a nod to pre-pandemic festival of years past

Birthday girl Lexi Theissen celebrates her ninth birthday with her friends Jeffery Brown and Ryder Hornhardt at Atlantis Waterslides’ opening weekend Sunday afternoon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Vernon’s waterslides eye Canada Day opening

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place as directed by provincial health orders

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating other incidents involving suspect

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing Tuesday, June 2 after being arrested in connection to arson at an Oliver pharmacy. (RCMP photo)
Oliver RCMP arrest man connected to late-night pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing June 2

(Contributed)
Summer art exhibit turning Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue into site of AR artwork

Local artists who work with 2D digital art, animation and music are participating in the augmented reality project

Most Read