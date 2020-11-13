Kelowna man charged in alleged Halloween stabbing out on bail

Jesse Pez is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged stabbing on Oct. 31

A Kelowna man charged in an alleged Halloween stabbing has been released on bail.

Jesse Pez is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged assault on Oct. 31, said to have occurred at the H2O Centre in Gordon Avenue in Kelowna.

Provincial crown council confirmed on Nov. 13 the 30-year-old was released from custody Nov. 10, on a release order in the amount of $1000 without deposit or surety.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

On the night of the alleged stabbing, RCMP officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries sustained during an attack. He was transported to hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Officers on scene confirmed to the Capital News that the incident was a stabbing.

Pez was located and arrested at a nearby home on Old Meadows Road.

READ MORE: RCMP tight-lipped about two blood-spattered Kelowna crime scenes

Pez is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 8. Pez is known to police and has appeared in court several times over the years.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime