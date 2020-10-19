Kelowna man charged after allegedly stealing senior’s car

Elderly woman’s car was stolen while she was shopping

A Kelowna man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car from an elderly woman while she was shopping.

On Oct. 6, the woman was shopping at a store along Banks Road when her Buick Verano was stolen. Just before midnight on the same day, an officer located the vehicle on Highway 33. The officer followed the vehicle and arrested the driver a short time later without incident. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

Fernando Verde, 38, has been charged with possession of stolen property in relation to the incident. He has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Last week, Verde filed a lawsuit against two Kelowna RCMP officers claiming he was viciously attacked by a police dog and its handler.

Verde has a long criminal record related to property crime offences, but the suit claims he was not charged following that incident.

READ MORE: Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler

