Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old Kelowna man is in custody after a Kelowna RCMP officer noticed him driving a stolen vehicle.

On April 2, just after 2:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP officers were dealing with another incident when a Mazda 3 drove by them. One of the officers noticed it was a vehicle that had been stolen from the Kelowna area a few hours earlier.

According to the RCMP, the officer located the vehicle parked a few blocks away. When the driver caught sight of the officer he attempted to flee in the vehicle but was unable to get it to operate. Instead, he fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away.

21-year-old Kelowna man, Dennis Wagner, remains in custody. The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Failure to Comply with a Probation Order, and Resisting Arrest.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

