Kelowna man arrested and released for threatening to stab people with a syringe

The incident is said to have occured downtown Kelowna on Friday

The Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to Ellis Street and Leon Avenue in response to a man who was reportedly threatening to stab people with a needle on Friday night (Feb. 21).

The police received the call around 6 p.m and located a 58-year-old man who was arrested and later released without charges.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

However, according to Kelowna resident Brenna Allen’s post on Facebook, an elderly man was allegedly stabbed with a syringe on Ellis and Leon the same night. Allan claims that a man experiencing homeless stabbed an elderly man. Allan then claims to have hit the attacker in self-defense, knocking him out and waiting with the elderly man for emergency crews to arrive.

The RCMP has yet to comment on this claim.

