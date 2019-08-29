The man stayed in the water until authorities arrived. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Kelowna man allegedly bear-sprays victim, starts random bar fights

The victim jumped into the lake for relief and waited for officials to arrive

A suspect allegedly bear-sprayed a man near the Kelowna tourism centre and fled the scene to start random bar fights at a downtown bar, according to eye witnesses.

The victim, under duress, jumped into the lake and held on to a moored sea-do until officials arrived at approximately 12 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The alleged suspect fled to O’Flannigan’s Pub and randomly picked fights with patrons.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Updates to come.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
