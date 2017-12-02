Elizabeth Latondresse, two, stacks cups during the Kelowna Christmas Light Up downtown, Saturday, at Stuart Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna light up delight for parents

The downtown light up is happening until 5:30 p.m.

Parents bundled their children in toques and jackets and headed towards Stuart Park to experience Kelowna’s light up.

For the first time, the light up featured a Winter Street Market, which had 20 local vendors lined along Water Street, Saturday, Dec. 2.

For Kelowna resident Bruce Turner, he took his family downtown to experience the recently opened outdoor ice rink.

“We were surprised that this was all down here, and then we saw Santa Claus so it worked out really good,” he said.

Related: Light ups happening around the Central Okanagan

The morning was off to a busy start for Ninette Ollgaard, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Business Association.

“The excitement is amazing, people are congregating around our fire pit, they love the energy,” she said, adding in the future she hopes the market will grow.

“People started to show up early… and I expect as the day goes on it will get busier and busier.”

The idea was inspired by other winter markets in different cities and countries.

“We wanted to bring that flavour and energy to Kelowna,” she said.

Food trucks were on site, serving baked goods and hot chocolate. Vendors also offered a variety of Christmas-themed crafts and events were available for children.

“The (light up) event usually attracts between 4,000 to 5,000 people, so I’m hoping, with this nice weather, that it will attract that with the market,” said Ollgaard.

A draw is held until 5 p.m. Receipts entered from downtown shops have a chance to win a prize.

The event is ongoing until 5:30 p.m. with the official light up at 5.

Omar D’Souza pours Hailley Bamping hot chocolate during the downtown Kelowna light up on Water Street, Saturday. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

