(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna International Airport to increase parking fees in January

The new parking fees will help fund capital and operational costs at the airport

Kelowna International Airport will be increasing its parking fees effective Jan. 5, 2022.

The airport recommended increases to its parking fees at a Kelowna city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22. According to an airport representative, the new fees reflect similar trends at similar airports, airports within B.C. and parking within the city. This is the first time the airport has recommended a parking fee increase since Dec. 1, 2018.

The fee increases for various lots at the airport will be as follows:

A table outlining the changes to the airport’s parking fees that will come into effect next January. (Screen shot from city staff report)

A table outlining the changes to the airport’s parking fees that will come into effect next January. (Screen shot from city staff report)

A table outlining the changes to the airport’s parking fees that will come into effect next January. (Screen shot from city staff report)

A table outlining the changes to the airport’s parking fees that will come into effect next January. (Screen shot from city staff report)

The new parking fees will be used to fund numerous capital and operational costs at the airport, as well as capital development in the future. The recommended airport fees are forecasted to increase parking revenue by $500,000 in 2022 based on forecasted passenger numbers of 1.67 million.

The airport also recommended a change to the wording for taxi, transportation network service and limousine fees to ensure taxis and transportation services that have contracts with airlines do not incur the $2 pickup or $2 drop-off fees.

READ MORE: Kelowna to consult community on the feasibility of new performing arts centre

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportairportsCity of KelownaKelowna

Previous story
B.C. CDC stops posting COVID flight exposures ahead of vaccine mandate for travellers
Next story
Fundraiser launched for B.C. couple whose home was swept down Nicola River

Just Posted

This is one of the snow globes that is a set of four, made for 2005 retail in Canada. (Bob Little)
Kelowna man’s love of snow globes brightens BGC Okanagan

The City of Vernon has recently completed a street light conversion project to help reduce light population, switching out old High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lights with new Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights. (City of Vernon photo
Vernon lights the way to less pollution

Psilocybin producing mushrooms. (File photo)
UBCO study shows link between microdosing psychedelics, reduced anxiety and depression

Anita and Mirsad Hadzic were two of the people who died in the Highway 99 mudslide. (GoFundMe photo)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for B.C. toddler who lost parents in mudslide, who had just left Vernon