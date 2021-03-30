(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

Kelowna International Airport, LNG Canada partner for COVID-19 screening program

The program launches on March 30

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) announced it’s launching a COVID-19 rapid testing program starting on Tuesday, March 30.

The program is in partnership with LNG Canada, which will screen project workers leaving from YLW to Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace.

The program to help screen workers, keep the project site and the community safe.

“We are proud to support an innovative way to help keep essential workers, and the communities in which they work, safe during the pandemic,” YLW director Sam Samaddar said.

“Ensuring we keep our community connected to vital destinations in B.C. such as Terrace and Kitimat by offering COVID-19 testing will be key to supporting the recovery of air travel in the region to help drive our economy.”

The screening program will use rapid antigen detection testing (RADT), which is designed to detect specific proteins on the surface of the COVID-19 virus with lab-confirmed results within 15 to 20 minutes.

A temporary modular clinic and laboratory space have been set up at YLW’s long-term parking lot, which is currently not being used. As workers arrive at the airp9ort, they will be screened for COVID-19 through a RADT. Results will then be sent by email or text to the workers with further check-in instructions.

If a worker tests positive, they will be referred to Interior Health for more testing.

Workers who go through the screening process are still subject to travel measures, such as a temperature check and health screening questions.

In a statement, YLW said similar testing programs are already being piloted in airports in Nanaimo, Vancouver, and Alberta.

Currently, the test is only available for LNG Canada project workers.

READ: COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world U.S. study

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business
Next story
Pfizer increases spring vaccine schedule, adds five million doses to June shipments

Just Posted

Sales have dropped considerably at Castlegar restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis. File photo
Vernon chamber calls for renewed restaurant support

Specific regional case goals could motivate and keep government accountable: Chamber

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport, LNG Canada partner for COVID-19 screening program

The program launches on March 30

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust has cancelled its 2021 Green Fair event because of COVID-19, but will still be giving out free tree seedlings. (File photo)
COVID cancels Armstrong Green Fair event

Annual event hosted by Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust will be back in 2022 and will still give away free tree seedlings April 24

The Schubert Centre is closed until further notice in an effort to protect the community. But those who previously enjoyed lunch at the centre can still sign up for Meals on Wheels. (Schubert Centre photo)
GoFundMe launched for Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Campaign called Save The Schubert Centre hopes to raise $1 million to eliminate its debt

Donna Koch empowers women to stop holding back, and particularly stop being hard on themselves, as pictured at a 2020 Vernon Women in Business meeting. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon coach empowering women to shed self-sabotage

After 31 years in the corporate world, she put her fears aside and is leading her best life

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
Police probe morning fires at two Masonic lodges in North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

Most Read