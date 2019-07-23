Kelowna house fire deemed not suspicious

Fire crews doused overnight blaze at Barnaby Road home

Kelowna fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Barnaby Road.

Reports of smoke and heavy flames from the back end of the residence came through at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crews performed an offensive interior attack which helped to decrease fire damage to the garage area of the home.

Four Engines, a Command Unit, a rescue truck along with 18 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Kelowna house fire deemed not suspicious

