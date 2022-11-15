Kelowna hospital employee wins convertible, vacation in Lake Life Lottery

Lake Life Lottery winner Allen Davenport behind the wheel of his new 2022 Mustang convertible. (Photo/KGH Foundation)

A lottery that supports the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation and YMCA of Southern Interior BC has its first winner.

Allen Davenport, a 58-year-old healthcare worker, has won the bonus prize in the inaugural Lake Life Lottery – a 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost convertible and a trip to Los Angeles or Phoenix.

Davenport, who works in health sciences for Island Health and Interior Health, received the keys to his convertible last week.

“I’m really excited to share these prizes with my family,” said Davenport. “I truly only bought a ticket because the KGH Foundation and the YMCA are such worthy causes. This feels like a win-win.”

Davenport works for Island Health in Victoria and at Kelowna General Hospital when visiting family in the Okanagan several times a year. He sees first-hand the value of fundraising for patients and healthcare staff on a daily basis.

“Hospital foundations are instrumental in purchasing state-of-the-art equipment that allows us to meet the standard of care we strive for,” he said.

KGH Foundation CEO Allison Ramchuk was thrilled to hear of Davenport’s win.

“Knowing the stress hospitals have faced over the pandemic, it’s wonderful one of our hardworking B.C. healthcare employees will get to enjoy a new car and a warm vacation thanks to Lake Life Lottery.”

The Lake Life Lottery grand prize is a $1.75 million dream home in Lake Country.

Other prizes include getaways to New York, France, Italy, and Hawaii and a 50/50 pot, with the chance to take home up to $750,000.

The deadline to buy a ticket is Nov. 24.

