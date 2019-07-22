Kelowna homeowners asked to trim back trees

Kelowna is reminded residents they are responsible for trees and shrubs

The City if Kelowna is calling on homeowners to trim foliage that protrudes over their property, blocking the view of traffic signs, pedestrians and other vehicles.

Property owners are reminded that it is also their responsibility to keep trees and other plants from blocking visibility over an adjacent sidewalk, curb or roadway, either from greenery that stems under Bylaw 10425.

“Overgrown trees on private property can have serious consequences when they obstruct traffic devices or signage,” said David Gazley, Bylaw Services Manager. “A number of close calls have been reported as a result. It is so important for everyone’s safety, to keep these sight lines clear.”

READ MORE: Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

According to the city, they will maintain trees and other greenery on the boulevards between a land owner’s property and the street.

Property owners are notified by letter if landscaping or conditions on their property or an adjacent boulevard are deemed unsafe. The letter outlines the expectation to adhere to the notice within 15 days.

If the work is not completed within the time frame, the City may carry out the work and the property owner is charged with the costs incurred as well as a 15 per cent administration fee.

READ MORE: Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin slashes profit forecast amid shift away from oil and construction

Just Posted

Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Mayor Baker, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Stephen Fuhr joined in the ceremonial opening

Cannabis company to expand in Kelowna

GTEC enters into agreement to acquire facility in Kelowna

Water quality advisory for 290 Killiney Beach properties

Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the advisory on Monday

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Chance of showers for much of the region this afternoon

Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

Here are your top stories of the week

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

North Okanagan residents warned of road closure

Cherryville bridge closures planned

Update: Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

Most Read