A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Hells Angels prospect pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Colin Michael Bayley pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in downtown Kelowna in May 2019

A man described by RCMP as a “known prospect” of the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels has pleaded guilty to a 2019 assault that sent one man to hospital.

Colin Michael Bayley entered the pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday morning (May 3), at what was meant to be the outset of a three-day trial.

When Bayley was first arrested, RCMP said the May 6, 2019 assault happened at an establishment in the 300-block of Bernard Avenue and a 41-year-old man transported hospital as a result.

Bayley’s arrest came just more than a week later after Mounties executed a search warrant on the Hells Angels’ Kelowna clubhouse on May 15, 2019.

On May 10, more than two years after the assault, Bayley will be back in court to fix a date for his sentencing.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after shots allegedly fired in Peachland home

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aggravated assaultBC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 arrested after shots allegedly fired in Peachland home
Next story
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Just Posted

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Hells Angels prospect pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Colin Michael Bayley pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in downtown Kelowna in May 2019

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx explains the Mission Possible assignment to secret agents in a video. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce - screenshot)
Vernon chamber seeks more ‘secret agents’ in extended mission

Another week added to Mission Possible challenge to support local businesses

Heavy police presence at Rutland home on Sunday. (Tammy Kasper/Contributed)
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon youth assault under investigation

A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

The 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight year. But, in its absence, the board of directors is going ahead with a raffle to raise funds to continue its community grant program. (Tobias Frederiksen - Morning Star file)
Plug pulled on Vernon’s Funtastic once more

Raffle goes ahead despite cancellation to continue support of local sports projects, non-profits

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Black Press File Photo
3 arrested after shots allegedly fired in Peachland home

The incident took place on April 30 in the 200-block of Highway 97 South

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise (right) tries to avoid the stick check of Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Julian Recine during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, May 2, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks win third straight, 4-1 over West Kelowna

Victory moves Salmon Arm to within one point of Vernon Vipers in BCHL pod play, each team has three games left

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

BC Housing is building a four-storey, 54 unit supportive housing on an empty site it purchased on Skaha Lake Road. They plan to model it after the existing Burdock House on Winnipeg Street. (Rendering from BC Housing)
Penticton wants guidelines for where homeless housing should and shouldn’t go

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is on the no-go list to be discussed at Monday’s meeting

Most Read