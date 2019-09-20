(File photo)

Kelowna heading towards wetter than average September

Kelowna is only 3 milimetres away from the monthly average

Due to a couple heavy days of rain this week, Kelowna could surpass its monthly rainfall average over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna’s monthly rainfall average in September is 32.4 millimetres and as of Friday, Kelowna is at 29.4 mm. With rain scheduled for most of the weekend, Kelowna could pass the average very soon.

There have been only six days this month so far in Kelowna where there has been no rain, while the other two-thirds of the month have had at least a 2.26 mm average, with the largest amount of rain coming Sept. 15 with a reported 9.4 mm.

The monthly average of rain is expected to drop to 29.2 mm in October before picking back up again into the high 30s come the start of November.

