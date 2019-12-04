Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Kelowna co-op grocer One Big Table will be closing its doors in January. (Contributed)

One Big Table, but not enough mouths to feed.

Following months of slow sales, Kelowna co-op grocer One Big Table has announced it will be closing up shop come the new year.

The shop opened in September 2017 with big dreams as Kelowna’s first community-funded grocery store.

“In this time, we grew to over 1,500 members, won a prestigious champion for the environment business award at the 2018 Kelowna Civic and Community Awards and generated a remarkable $1,000,000 in sales — the vast majority of which remains within our province and community,” wrote One Big Table in a Facebook post on Dec. 4.

“Perhaps more importantly, we served our city daily with a service we felt important to further and expand the voice of the local food movement.”

Despite its success financial uncertainty and perpetual staff turnover took its toll on the shop’s ability to grow.

“The reality of a small business is sometimes difficult to accept but one we can be honest about and over the past three years we have welcomed its successes and challenges fully.”

According to the post, One Big Table will remain open throughout December with its regular hours. The business plans to cease its cafe and catering services on Dec. 23.

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock.

“We thank you, our members, for giving us the chance to bring this project to life,” read the post.

“One Big Table remains a compelling example of the power that collective actions have in shaping our community.”

