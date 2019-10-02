Kelowna General Hospital receives $20,000 worth of respiratory equipment from charity

The donation was part of a larger donation from TB Vets Charitable Foundation to 28 hospitals in B.C.

Kelowna General Hospital announced it received $20,000 worth of equipment for expanded respiratory PCR testing, today (Oct.2).

The money was donated by the TB Vets Charitable Foundation on Sept. 17 as part of their $793,973 worth of respiratory equipment donated to 28 different hospitals across British Columbia.

For over 75 years, TB Vets Charitable Foundation has given hope to individuals and families in need. The foundation serves all of British Columbians suffering from respiratory emergencies, from urban centers in Vancouver to rural and remote communities in northern B.C.

The foundation’s mission also proves to be more relevant than ever. With the support of donors, TB Vets continues to arm B.C.’s frontline medical heroes with respiratory equipment, research, and education.

