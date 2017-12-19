Kelowna food bank supports 100 babies

These are the faces of Tiny Bundles.

Tiny Bundles is a Central Okanagan Food Bank program specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant mothers and families with children under one.

Related: Even more Christmas hampers given out in Kelowna

Participants are eligible for a weekly hamper containing milk, eggs, fresh fruits, vegetables and baby basics, with new mothers also receiving a one-time layette containing new baby items when their baby is born, according to the food bank. Public health nurses are available at the food bank twice per month to answer any questions new moms may have.

The food bank is supporting 100 babies and their families, along with 20 pregnant moms per week.

