Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

It could have been a story with an unfortunate end, however Kelowna firefighters had a different idea.
Last week, members from station three heard a young boy named Griffin had his favourite bike stolen.
Instead of doing nothing, members from shift C jumped into action and decided to buy Giffin a new lock, making him a very happy kid.
“We are proud to help in our community,” stated the firefighters in a post on Instagram.
“We wish him and his family all the best.”
