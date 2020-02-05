Kelowna Fire Department helps rescue injured hiker at Myra Park

Emergency services responded to the report of a fall at around 11 a.m. Wednesday

An injured hiker was carried out of Myra Provincial Park on Wednesday.

The hiker had reportedly slipped on ice and injured her back when emergency services were called at around 11 a.m.

BC Ambulance Service enlisted the help of the Kelowna Fire Department to rescue the hiker, who was able to be stretchered out without further incidents.

Platoon Captain John Kelly said it was an almost 15 minute trek to get to the hiker, which was made more difficult in the slippery conditions.

“Our guys could attest to how slippery it was,” said Kelly.

“We met with ambulance and used a basket stretcher after she injured her back.”

Kelly said that they notified Search and Rescue, but they were not needed and did not know the current condition of the hiker.

