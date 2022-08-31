Kelowna fire crews put out fireworks-caused blaze in Rutland

A fire broke out in Rutland on Tuesday night (Aug. 30).
Around 10 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) responded to calls about a hedge on fire on Moraine Court.
When they arrived on scene, they saw a 50-foot hedge on fire as well as a 40-foot tree and two small boats. Crews quickly prevented the fire from spreading and damaging any homes. Because of its size, embers and ash were spread through the neighbourhood.
Witnesses reported youths in the park who were lighting fireworks at the same time the fire started. That is being considered the cause, according to the KFD.
The City of Kelowna reminds the public that the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited.
